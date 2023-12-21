Upper Bavaria - Man drives home with serious injuries after gas deflagration
A man in Munich suffered serious injuries in a gas deflagration and then drove home in his car for about ten minutes. Once there, his wife immediately made an emergency call, the fire department said on Thursday. The 71-year-old was presumably in shock.
When the man tried to light the gas stove in his hunting lodge on Wednesday, a deflagration reportedly occurred. The man was burned on his face and upper arms. Rescue workers treated the 71-year-old at his home and then took him to a clinic. Firefighters also inspected the hunting lodge and gave the all-clear after checking it with a measuring device.
