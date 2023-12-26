Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsneckarhouse wallbaden-württembergcartrafficvehicleaccidentaccidentswomanesslingenpolice

Man drives car into house wall and hits pedestrian

Three people were injured, two of them seriously, in an accident in Esslingen am Neckar on Tuesday. The car of a 20-year-old driver left the road for an initially unknown reason and crashed into the wall of a house, according to the police. Parts of the façade were torn off the wall and damaged...

 and  Ann Bradley
1 min read
The word "Danger" shines on the roof of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The word "Danger" shines on the roof of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Accident - Man drives car into house wall and hits pedestrian

Three people were injured, two of them seriously, in an accident in Esslingen am Neckar on Tuesday. The car of a 20-year-old driver left the road for an initially unknown reason and crashed into the wall of a house, according to the police. Parts of the façade were torn off the wall and damaged a parked car. The vehicle then hit a 29-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman on the sidewalk. According to the police, both were seriously injured, the driver slightly.

The car was a total loss of 25,000 euros. The damage to the house facade is provisionally estimated at 5,000 euros. The parked car was damaged to the tune of around 2500 euros.

Police statement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The high water of the Elbe surrounds a bicycle on the terrace bank. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Dresden builds further flood protection

The city of Dresden is preparing for the further rise of the Elbe. The fire department is in action and is protecting the Laubegast bank with sandbags, the city announced on Tuesday. "The Loschwitz volunteer fire department is working with the Striesen professional fire department to set up a...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public
"Flood" is written on a sign on the Weser bridge in Höxter. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

No flood warning for NRW yet

Days of rain and soaked ground: There is flooding in many places in NRW. The German Weather Service has lifted storm warnings. However, the authorities believe it is too early to give the all-clear.

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public
An emergency vehicle of the fire department. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Three fire engines broken into at Christmas

Traces of burglary have been found on three fire engines in Charlottenburg-Nord. However, the perpetrator or perpetrators left without any loot on the night of December 25th, according to Berlin police on Tuesday. The attempted theft was noticed by an employee of a security company on the...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public

Latest

The high water of the Elbe surrounds a bicycle on the terrace bank. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Dresden builds further flood protection

The city of Dresden is preparing for the further rise of the Elbe. The fire department is in action and is protecting the Laubegast bank with sandbags, the city announced on Tuesday. "The Loschwitz volunteer fire department is working with the Striesen professional fire department to set up a...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public