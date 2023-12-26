Accident - Man drives car into house wall and hits pedestrian

Three people were injured, two of them seriously, in an accident in Esslingen am Neckar on Tuesday. The car of a 20-year-old driver left the road for an initially unknown reason and crashed into the wall of a house, according to the police. Parts of the façade were torn off the wall and damaged a parked car. The vehicle then hit a 29-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman on the sidewalk. According to the police, both were seriously injured, the driver slightly.

The car was a total loss of 25,000 euros. The damage to the house facade is provisionally estimated at 5,000 euros. The parked car was damaged to the tune of around 2500 euros.

Police statement

