Man does not dispose of car wreck after accident: indictment

Anyone who does not take care of their wrecked car despite being asked to do so must expect consequences. The Berlin public prosecutor's office has brought charges against a 19-year-old who allegedly failed to dispose of his broken-down car. His mother had crashed the car. From 25 April to 21 July 2023, the vehicle is said to have been parked on the street in Neukölln - with ten liters of fuel, three liters of engine oil and brake fluid. According to the indictment, there was a risk of the fluids leaking and contaminating the ground due to the damage. He has now been charged with unauthorized handling of waste. Such cases carry a fine or a prison sentence of up to five years.

