Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsThe Netherlands

Man dies while swimming in lake Berzdorf in Görlitz

A man goes to bathe in the Berzdorfer See and later floats lifeless on the water. Revival attempts fail.

 and  James Williams
1 min read
The police has initiated a death investigation following a fatal drowning incident at Berzdorfer...
The police has initiated a death investigation following a fatal drowning incident at Berzdorfer Lake.

- Man dies while swimming in lake Berzdorf in Görlitz

A man drowned in a bathing accident in the Berzdorfer Lake in Goerlitz. On Thursday evening, he was found floating lifeless on the water, as a spokesperson for the situation center reported. His companions pulled him out of the water and attempted to revive him before emergency services arrived. Even the revival attempts by the emergency services were unsuccessful. The man's age is currently unknown. The police have initiated an investigation into his death.

Despite the tragedy in Goerlitz, authorities in another part of Europe are also dealing with a concerning situation. Regrettably, a diving incident took place in The Netherlands, leading to the loss of life.

Read also:

Comments

Related

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public