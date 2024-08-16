- Man dies while swimming in lake Berzdorf in Görlitz

A man drowned in a bathing accident in the Berzdorfer Lake in Goerlitz. On Thursday evening, he was found floating lifeless on the water, as a spokesperson for the situation center reported. His companions pulled him out of the water and attempted to revive him before emergency services arrived. Even the revival attempts by the emergency services were unsuccessful. The man's age is currently unknown. The police have initiated an investigation into his death.

