- Man dies in van and truck collision

A collision between a truck and a tractor-trailer on the A9 highway in Upper Franconia resulted in the death of a man from Saxony-Anhalt. The passenger in the tractor-trailer was severely injured and later died in a hospital, according to police. The driver of the tractor-trailer was also injured and taken to a clinic.

According to reports, the tractor-trailer and the truck collided side-on in the morning, just before the exit for Münchberg-Nord (district of Hof). The exact cause of the accident remained unclear initially. The traffic police in Hof were investigating the matter.

The A9 was closed in the southbound direction for the removal of the vehicles and cleaning of the roadway until late morning. No further details on the duration of the closure were initially provided by the police.

The police did not provide information on how long the A9 closure would last in the northbound direction, as well. In the investigation of the accident, the traffic police were also seeking to determine if there were any other contributing factors, such as weather conditions or mechanical issues.

