- Man dies in van and truck collision

A collision between a van and a truck on the A9 in Upper Franconia resulted in the death of a man from Saxony-Anhalt. The passenger in the van was severely injured in the accident just before the Munich North exit and later died in a hospital, police reported. The driver of the van was also injured and taken to a clinic.

According to reports, the van and the truck collided sideways in the morning. The exact cause of the accident remained unclear initially. The traffic police in Hof are investigating this matter.

The A9 was closed in the southbound direction until late morning for the removal of the vehicles and cleaning of the road. The police did not initially provide information on the duration of the closure.

The investigation by the traffic police in Hof focused on understanding the circumstances leading to the other involved vehicles colliding. Despite the severity of the accident, no other vehicles were reportedly affected on the A9.

Read also: