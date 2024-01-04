Lower Franconia - Man dies in fire at detached house

One person died in a fire at a detached house in Kleinostheim (Aschaffenburg district) on Thursday. According to the police, it was not yet clear whether it was a resident of the house. According to the authorities, no other people were in the house.

The cause of the fire initially remained unclear on Thursday. "We still need to clarify whether it was an accident or arson," said a police spokesperson. So far, there was no indication of any violence. There had previously been speculation that there had been an explosion in the house. According to the fire department, neighbors had reported an explosion.

According to the fire department, three firefighters were injured during the operation. However, they were able to remain at the scene.

The police do not expect any information on the cause of the fire until Friday at the earliest. One of the reasons for this is that the investigators were initially unable to enter the house. The house is reportedly completely uninhabitable. According to the fire department, they were able to prevent the fire from spreading to a neighboring building.

Source: www.stern.de