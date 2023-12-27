Storm - Man dies after accident with tree near Göttingen

A 60-year-old man has died in hospital after his van crashed head-on into a tree in Friedland in southern Lower Saxony a few days ago. This was announced by the police on Wednesday. The tree had fallen during a storm on December 21 and hit the road south of Göttingen. Shortly afterwards, the van crashed into it. The police therefore assume that it was an accident, as they reported.

Press release 22.12. Press release 27.12.

Source: www.stern.de