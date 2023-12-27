Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsbad weatheraccidentsemergencieslower saxonygöttingenpolicepeaceful countrytransporteraccident

Man dies after accident with tree near Göttingen

A 60-year-old man has died in hospital after his van crashed head-on into a tree in Friedland in southern Lower Saxony a few days ago. This was announced by the police on Wednesday. The tree had fallen during a storm on December 21 and hit the road south of Göttingen. Shortly afterwards, the...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
1 min read
A light box with a red cross hangs outside the emergency room of a hospital. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A light box with a red cross hangs outside the emergency room of a hospital. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Storm - Man dies after accident with tree near Göttingen

A 60-year-old man has died in hospital after his van crashed head-on into a tree in Friedland in southern Lower Saxony a few days ago. This was announced by the police on Wednesday. The tree had fallen during a storm on December 21 and hit the road south of Göttingen. Shortly afterwards, the van crashed into it. The police therefore assume that it was an accident, as they reported.

Press release 22.12. Press release 27.12.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A sign with the inscription "Emergency room" hangs on a hospital. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Car leaves the A20: 34-year-old seriously injured

A 34-year-old man left the road in his car on the A20 highway shortly before the Sanitz junction (Rostock district) and suffered serious injuries. He was driving on the highway from Rostock towards Stralsund on Wednesday evening, according to the police. His car ended up in a ditch and the...

 and  James Williams
Members Public
The then Federal Minister of Finance Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU). Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

De Maizière: Schäuble was "a patriot"

Former Interior Minister Thomas de Maizière (CDU) has paid tribute to the late Wolfgang Schäuble as a "friend and valued colleague". He had known Schäuble since his time as head of the Federal Chancellery in the 1980s, de Maizière told the German Press Agency in Berlin on Wednesday about his...

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Members Public
A blue light on a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Parcels misappropriated: suspect in custody

Three employees of a parcel center are suspected of embezzling consignments worth over 15,000 euros. A 29-year-old suspect was remanded in custody, as the police and the public prosecutor's office announced on Wednesday. The trio had particularly targeted smartphones, they said.

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest

A sign with the inscription "Emergency room" hangs on a hospital. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Car leaves the A20: 34-year-old seriously injured

A 34-year-old man left the road in his car on the A20 highway shortly before the Sanitz junction (Rostock district) and suffered serious injuries. He was driving on the highway from Rostock towards Stralsund on Wednesday evening, according to the police. His car ended up in a ditch and the...

 and  James Williams
Members Public
The then Federal Minister of Finance Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU). Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

De Maizière: Schäuble was "a patriot"

Former Interior Minister Thomas de Maizière (CDU) has paid tribute to the late Wolfgang Schäuble as a "friend and valued colleague". He had known Schäuble since his time as head of the Federal Chancellery in the 1980s, de Maizière told the German Press Agency in Berlin on Wednesday about his...

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Members Public