Storm - Man dies after accident with tree near Göttingen
A 60-year-old man has died in hospital after his van crashed head-on into a tree in Friedland in southern Lower Saxony a few days ago. This was announced by the police on Wednesday. The tree had fallen during a storm on December 21 and hit the road south of Göttingen. Shortly afterwards, the van crashed into it. The police therefore assume that it was an accident, as they reported.
Press release 22.12. Press release 27.12.
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de