Arrest - Man critically injured by stab in the neck

A 42-year-old man was critically injured in Münster on Sunday after being stabbed in the neck. A 39-year-old suspect was provisionally arrested, as the public prosecutor's office and Münster police announced on New Year's Eve. A homicide squad is investigating.

The 42-year-old had been attacked in a shelter for homeless people, he was resuscitated and taken to hospital. The police caught the suspect after a short escape. The police did not initially provide any information on the motive or further background to the crime.

Press release

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de