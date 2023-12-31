Skip to content
Arrest - Man critically injured by stab in the neck

A 42-year-old man was critically injured in Münster on Sunday after being stabbed in the neck. A 39-year-old suspect was provisionally arrested, as the public prosecutor's office and Münster police announced on New Year's Eve. A homicide squad is investigating.

The 42-year-old had been attacked in a shelter for homeless people, he was resuscitated and taken to hospital. The police caught the suspect after a short escape. The police did not initially provide any information on the motive or further background to the crime.

