Arrest - Man critically injured by stab in the neck
A 42-year-old man was critically injured in Münster on Sunday after being stabbed in the neck. A 39-year-old suspect was provisionally arrested, as the public prosecutor's office and Münster police announced on New Year's Eve. A homicide squad is investigating.
The 42-year-old had been attacked in a shelter for homeless people, he was resuscitated and taken to hospital. The police caught the suspect after a short escape. The police did not initially provide any information on the motive or further background to the crime.
Press release
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de