Homicide squad investigates - Man covered in blood discovered - suspected homicide

Passers-by have found the bloodied and lifeless body of a man in front of a house entrance in Berlin-Pankow who is suspected to have been the victim of a crime. The injuries indicate a homicide, according to a police spokesperson on Thursday evening. A police officer is said to have tried to resuscitate the victim. However, the emergency doctor was only able to determine that the man had died.

According to the police, passers-by discovered the man in Vinetastraße at around 4.50 pm. The 8th homicide squad took over the investigation and the public prosecutor's office was also on site. The background to the crime was initially unclear.

Source: www.stern.de