Man City overcome miserable home draw streak

Manchester City and coach Pep Guardiola are struggling with a small results crisis. Until now, after three home games without a win, they have managed another victory. But surprise team Aston Villa are also on the march. Chelsea FC had to tremble until the final whistle.

Club world champions Manchester City ended the most successful soccer year in the club's history with a trouble-free victory. Without star striker Erling Haaland, who is still injured in his foot, the defending champions defeated promoted Sheffield United 2:0 (1:0) and are now third in the table, two points behind leaders Liverpool FC, after a minor crisis with three games not won at home. On Sunday (3pm/Sky and in the ntv.de live ticker), Arsenal FC can climb to first place with a win at Fulham FC.

Before kick-off, Manchester City presented the five trophies they have won this year. In addition to the Club World Cup, City had also won the league, the FA Cup, the Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup. The fans also celebrated Kevin de Bruyne, who was back in the squad for the first time after a long injury lay-off. The Belgian had been absent for over four months due to a thigh injury, but did not feature against Sheffield Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola's team dominated the game against bottom-placed Sheffield Wednesday. Spain midfield strategist Rodri (14) put Manchester ahead after just under a quarter of an hour. The champions had almost 82 percent possession, but failed to add a second goal for a long time. World Cup winner Julian Alvarez (61) made up for this after an hour, making the final score 2-0 after three home draws in a row.

Chelsea salvage victory at promoted side

Surprise team Aston Villa made a late surge to second place. The team from Birmingham won 3:2 (2:1) against Burnley FC after goals from former Leverkusen professionals Leon Bailey (28) and Moussa Diaby (42) and a converted penalty from Douglas Luis (89).

Chelsea FC almost squandered a 3-0 lead in a 3-2 (2-0) win at promoted Luton Town. After goals from Cole Palmer (12th/70th) and Noni Madueke (37th), everything looked like a clear Chelsea victory. Ross Barkley (80') and Elijah Adebayo (87') brought the hosts closer. Despite good opportunities in stoppage time, the hosts were unable to equalize. Chelsea remain in mid-table.

