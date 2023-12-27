Crime - Man caught with a can of coke at Elmshorn station

A man was caught by police officers at Elmshorn station with a can of coke. The 31-year-old had already been noticed by officers in the late evening of December 23 and appeared very nervous during the check, as the federal police announced on Wednesday. When questioned, he handed over the drugs and a knife. When searching his bag, the police also found a high-quality watch that had obviously been stolen. It is reportedly worth at least 17,000 euros. The officers confiscated the watch, drugs and knife. The man now faces charges for violating the Narcotics Act and the Weapons Act.

Source: www.stern.de