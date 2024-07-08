Large-scale police operation - Man burned to death: Did he forcibly prevent the fire department from extinguishing the fire?

The background of the case in the middle Franconian Altdorf is still mysterious. According to the police report, it all began on a Sunday afternoon with a fire alarm. When the fire department arrived, a residential and a garden house were on fire, as well as nearby woods. However, the firefighters could not extinguish the fire. When they wanted to enter the residential house, a man threatened them with a firearm.

Therefore, the firefighters retreated and called the police. The police arrived with a large contingent, including special units. They secured the surrounding area as well as the nearby autobahn – and searched for the man. Then, the police forcibly entered neighboring buildings on the property.

Police: The weapon is found next to a charred corpse

The SEK, according to police reports, eventually found a charred corpse in the now burned-down garden house in Altdorf. It is unclear at this point who it is, as the body is completely unrecognizable. It could be the 88-year-old homeowner.

Near the deceased, the SEK found the weapon with which the fire department had been threatened earlier. Therefore, the police believe that the deceased person was also the man who had threatened the fire department. And since the police had been frantically searching for him for hours.

For hours, the police had initially unsuccessfully searched for this man outside the property. They temporarily closed the nearby autobahn 3, set a helicopter in motion, and even used a drone from the fire department for the search – until the police found the corpse in the garden house.

Now the search is for the wife

It is still unclear where the 82-year-old wife of the man has gone missing. The search for her has now become the focus of the investigation. Apparently, the police are preparing for the worst, as they have also deployed cadaver dogs for the search.

The incident took place in the heart of Bavaria, specifically in the middle Franconian town of Altdorf. The large-scale operation involved not only the local police but also specialized units from different parts of Germany, including Bavaria. The fire spread to nearby woods, causing significant damage.

The police force, along with the fire department, encountered resistance during their operation. A man, believed to be the 88-year-old homeowner, threatened the firefighters with a firearm when they tried to enter the residential house. This led to a retreat and a call to reinforcements.

The SEK, or special crisis intervention unit, later found the charred corpse of the man in the garden house, along with the weapon that had been used to threaten the firefighters. This discovery has led the police to believe that the deceased was also the man who had threatened the fire department, and the search for the 82-year-old wife has now become the main focus of the investigation.

