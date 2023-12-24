Mannheim - Man breaks into apartment and stabs couple

A 42-year-old man broke into an apartment in Mannheim and stabbed a married couple with a knife. The man (40) and the woman (44) suffered serious injuries, according to police and the public prosecutor's office on Christmas Eve. They were taken to hospital after the crime on Friday evening.

Police officers arrested the suspect in the couple's apartment after the crime. He is now being investigated on suspicion of attempted murder. The public prosecutor's office requested that the man be placed in a psychiatric facility. A magistrate enforced the detention order on Saturday.

In addition, a dead 73-year-old woman was found in the property. She had been reported missing in the course of the investigation into the knife attack. Officers found the lifeless woman in her apartment. The extent to which there is a connection between the attack and the discovery of the dead woman is being investigated.

The public prosecutor's office and police did not provide any further details on Sunday. Among other things, it was initially unclear whether the perpetrator and victim knew each other, what motive the 42-year-old might have had and what the relationship between the couple and the senior citizen was. A police spokesperson announced that further information would be available after the Christmas holidays.

Source: www.stern.de