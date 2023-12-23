Skip to content
Man attacked and stabbed in Görlitzer Park

Police - Man attacked and stabbed in Görlitzer Park

A man is said to have been attacked by a stranger in Görlitzer Park in Berlin-Kreuzberg and suffered a stab wound. He was taken to hospital for inpatient treatment, according to the police. The 29-year-old said that the attacker had tried to steal his wallet during the attack on Saturday night. However, he fought back and pushed the stranger away, but was then injured on the back with a sharp object.

According to the information available so far, the injured man informed another passer-by. He then collapsed at the exit of the park on Oppelner Straße.

Police report

Source: www.stern.de

