Crime - Man arrested after threatening with knife in Lübeck

A man is reported to have threatened his neighbor in Lübeck with a knife and damaged their car in a multi-family house. The incident occurred on a Sunday evening in the district of Buntekuh, according to police statements made on Monday.

Witnesses stated that the 44-year-old suspect first verbally harassed a resident and then threatened them with a knife. Subsequently, he is said to have gone to the parking lot of the building and damaged the tires and roof of the victim's Cabriolet. Police searched the building and arrested the man. Legal proceedings have been initiated against the 44-year-old for the suspected offenses of insult, threat, and damage to property.

The suspect hails from Schleswig-Holstein, where he usually resides. After the incident, he drove his car away from the scene, potentially seeking refuge in his hometown.

