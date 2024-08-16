Skip to content
Man arrested a year after fatal handbag robbery

The investigation into a robbery resulting in death in Uelzen remained fruitless for a long time. One year later, the public prosecutor's office has now arrested someone.

Due to an eyewitness statement and a DNA trace, the public prosecutor has arrested a suspect....
Due to an eyewitness statement and a DNA trace, the public prosecutor has arrested a suspect. (Stock image)

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a purse snatching that occurred over a year ago and resulted in the death of a woman. The arrest was based on a witness statement and DNA evidence found on a baseball cap discovered at the crime scene in Uelzen.

The 40-year-old man from Mecklenburg-Vorpommern is accused of snatching a woman's purse while riding a bicycle in July 2023. The 46-year-old woman fell heavily and later died in the hospital. The suspect fled the scene and remained at large for several months. At one point, the prosecutor's office offered a reward of 5,000 euros for information leading to his arrest.

According to the prosecutor's office, the man confessed to the crime to a woman in his personal circle. He was arrested at his residence on Thursday and is currently in custody. He is suspected of robbery resulting in death with intent to cause bodily harm. However, the prosecutor's office does not currently believe there was an intent to kill.

The arrest of the suspect in the purse snatching case is significant as it brings closure to a crime that resulted in a woman's death. Despite his confession and arrest, the prosecutor's office maintains that there was no intent to kill.

