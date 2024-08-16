Skip to content
Man allegedly wired a mountain biker trap

A 59-year-old is suspected of attaching wires on a cycling route, causing a mountain biker to barely avoid a collision. The suspect is now in detention on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 59-year-old man is in custody, suspected of repeatedly stringing wires across a mountain bike trail in a forest between Eberstadt and Grantschen (Heilbronn district) between mid-June and early August. He is accused of placing the wires in such a way that cyclists could suffer severe or fatal injuries in a fall. The police and public prosecutor's office in Heilbronn announced this jointly.

A mountain biker reportedly noticed the obstacle in time and was able to prevent a fall. During a search of the suspect's apartment on Friday, evidence was found. A warrant was issued for his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder. The motive for the act is currently unknown.

Eberstadt and Grantschen were the locations where the suspect allegedly strung wires across a mountain bike trail. Eberstadt and other areas in the forest were potentially affected by this dangerous act.

