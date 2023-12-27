Police investigate - Man allegedly killed former partner

A 34-year-old man is said to have attacked and killed his former partner in Neuwied with a hammer and a knife. According to the Koblenz public prosecutor's office on Wednesday, the man alerted the emergency services after the alleged attack on Friday. They found the body of the 48-year-old German woman in the apartment.

The 34-year-old admitted to the crime and was arrested at the scene. According to the public prosecutor's office, an arrest warrant was issued for the Italian on Saturday on the urgent suspicion of manslaughter. He is now in custody. The motive and course of the crime are still being investigated, it said. It is also being investigated whether the man was fully culpable and whether the crime could possibly be classified as murder.

