Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsShip

Malta denies access for a vessel carrying ammonium nitrate.

 and  Alex Stellmacher
2 min read

Malta denies access for a vessel carrying ammonium nitrate.

Following several days of searching for a suitable harbor, Malta rejected entry for the battered freighter "Ruby," carrying roughly 20,000 metric tons of ammonium nitrate. The vessel can only dock in a Maltese port if it offloads its cargo first, as per the Valletta transportation authority's instructions to the crew. They were told to transfer the cargo to vessels outside Maltese territorial waters.

The "Ruby," sailing under the Maltese flag, has been navigating the North Sea en route to the Mediterranean after being turned away from the south coast of Norway, Sweden, and Lithuania. According to ship tracking services Vesselfinder and Marinetraffic's online data, the ship was supposed to reach Malta on October 8th.

The freighter's journey has sparked interest among several neighboring countries in the North and Baltic Seas due to its hazardous cargo. Ammonium nitrate was the primary culprit behind the catastrophe that occurred at the Lebanese capital's port back in August 2020. Over 200 people lost their lives when large quantities of the potentially dangerous chemical were stored unsafely for years. While mainly utilized as a fertilizer component, ammonium nitrate can also serve as a powerful explosive.

The "Ruby" embarked on its journey from the Russian northern peninsula, Kola. After leaving the port of Murmansk, it sustained unclear damage to its hull but continued its voyage. The 183-meter-long ship has spent the past few days in the North Sea without finding a harbor to dock at. On Monday, it altered its course and signaled the Marsaxlokk port in southeastern Malta as its desired destination.

The freighter "Ruby," despite its battered condition, continues its quest for a safe harbor, having been denied entry to Malta, Norway, Sweden, and Lithuania due to its hazardous cargo of ammonium nitrate. Despite being turned away from multiple ports, the "Ruby" remains determined to find a suitable place for docking, as the ship's journey under the Maltese flag continues.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The journey of the Sazanami might encounter unfavorable reception in Beijing.
Politics

Japan retaliates with a destroyer attack against Chinese provocation

Japan retaliates with a destroyer attack against Chinese provocation The passage of the Chinese warship "Liaoning" between two Japanese islands stirs up Tokyo. As a response, a Japanese destroyer navigates through the Taiwan Strait. News sources also report the presence of naval vessels from Australia and New Zealand,

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public
A student from Morehouse College completes a voter registration form at a voter registration...
Politics

Despite trailing behind Biden's 2020 margin among Black voters, a recent CNN survey indicates potential for Harris to boost her backing among this demographic.

In the latest CNN survey, carried out by SSRS, Kamala Harris outperforms Donald Trump by a substantial margin among probable Black voters. However, this lead does not surpass Joe Biden's impressive 2020 advantage with this demographic. The poll indicates that Black likely voters who favor Trump...

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public

Latest

The journey of the Sazanami might encounter unfavorable reception in Beijing.
Politics

Japan retaliates with a destroyer attack against Chinese provocation

Japan retaliates with a destroyer attack against Chinese provocation The passage of the Chinese warship "Liaoning" between two Japanese islands stirs up Tokyo. As a response, a Japanese destroyer navigates through the Taiwan Strait. News sources also report the presence of naval vessels from Australia and New Zealand,

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public