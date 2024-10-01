Shopping center terminates employment of Simone Lugner

Skip to content
Mall administrators terminate employment of Simone Lugner.

 and  Christian Meier
After the passing of prominent Austrian figure Richard "Mörtel" Lugner six weeks ago, his 42-year-old spouse Simone needed to secure a fresh work opportunity. Unfortunately, she was let go by the Lugner City shopping center's administration.

According to a representative, the company underwent major adjustments and restructuring, resulting in various business transformations. One of these changes included the decision to terminate Simone Lugner's employment contract.

Simone had been affiliated with Lugner City and its roughly 100 stores since August 1st. Nevertheless, she acknowledged her own struggles to adapt and found herself questioning her role within the company. "I kept asking when and how I could start delegating my tasks," she revealed to the "Kurier." Initially, she assumed that everyone was still reeling from the funeral and hadn't made any arrangements for her. "Little did I know that they had apparently been plotting my dismissal all along," she added.

Richard Lugner and Simone tied the knot on June 1st. This was his sixth marriage and it only lasted 72 days. The entrepreneur passed away in August at the age of 91. Lugner gained international fame for his controversial appearances at the Vienna Opera Ball with a series of celebrated women by his side. Each year, he'd hire high-profile Hollywood stars for substantial fees to lead them onto the dance floor at the Vienna Opera. The late Lugner was accompanied by Priscilla Presley, Elvis' widow, during this year's celebration.

Following Richard Lugner's passing, Simone, his sixth wife and a widow now, sought a new job opportunity due to her termination from Lugner City's administration. Despite her long-term affiliation with the shopping center, she grappled with her role within the company after her employment contract was terminated.

