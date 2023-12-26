Pop singer - "Makes me so happy": Giant Shakira sculpture unveiled

She is 6.5 meters high, made of bronze and performs her belly dance: A sculpture has been unveiled in honor of Colombian pop singer Shakira in her native city of Barranquilla. "A heart that composes, hips that don't lie, a talent like no other, a voice that moves the masses and feet that march for the good of children and humanity," wrote the mayor of the city, Jaime Pumarejo, on the X platform, formerly Twitter, at the presentation of the sculpture on Tuesday. The singer's parents were among those present. "It makes me so happy to share this with my parents and especially with my mother on her birthday," the singer wrote on Instagram.

The Colombian ("Waka Waka", "Hips Don't Lie") thanked the sculptor and the art school students who had contributed to the creation "for this sign of the enormous artistic talent of the people in my country".

Shakira's private life

The 46-year-old has recently experienced several setbacks in her private life. Following her separation from soccer star Gerard Piqué last year, she was the subject of tax evasion proceedings in Spain. Shortly before the start of the trial, she reached an out-of-court settlement, allowing her to escape a prison sentence of eight years and two months demanded by the public prosecutor's office.

Professionally, however, the woman from the Caribbean city continues to be very successful. As recently as November, she won three Latin Grammy Awards in Seville. Since separating from Piqué, she has lived with her two sons in Miami in the US state of Florida.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de