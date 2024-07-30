- "Make fun" - Kerber surprised with a medal chance in Paris

Incredibly, Angelique Kerber shook her head in disbelief at the prospect of a fairytale career ending at the Olympic Games. With her next stunningly impressive performance in Paris, she reminded everyone of her glory days and sparked hopes of a medal in her final tournament.

The 6:4, 6:3 victory against former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez was celebrated by the most popular German tennis player of recent years with a raised index finger, as if to suggest that she's still a force to be reckoned with after disappointing months of early defeats in Paris. In her current form, reaching the semifinals against American Emma Navarro or Chinese Qinweng Zheng is possible.

"No," replied the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic silver medalist when asked if she could explain her current performances. "I wouldn't have thought a week ago that everything would go like this. I couldn't have imagined it better."

Kerber sets record

Two more wins are needed for medal. "It's fun. And I'll try to get as many matches as I can," said the 36-year-old.

Just a week ago, Kerber announced that she would retire after the Summer Games. Now she's playing better than ever since her comeback as a mother.

And with her third quarterfinal appearance at the Olympic Games after 2012 and 2016, the three-time Grand Slam champion is the most successful German tennis player in this statistic, regardless of gender. Internationally, no player has reached the round of 16 more often than her since tennis returned to the Olympics in 1988. Kerber tied with Spanish player Arantxa Sánchez Vicario.

Relieved after announcing her retirement, Kerber said, "After the decision, I really felt relieved. And I feel like I'm a bit more relaxed. I know I'm not going to Canada, I'm not getting on a plane to America. And I think that's why I know I can give it my all here because I'll have a longer vacation afterwards and can then regenerate."

She left a concerning impression at her favorite tournament, Wimbledon, just a few weeks ago. But in the left-hander's duel against the 15 years younger Fernandez, the Kielerin showed a performance that has been rarely seen since her comeback at the beginning of the season.

With two rounds won in Paris, Kerber regained her confidence. The former world number one made fewer mistakes than the world number 25 in the balanced first set and cleverly moved the Canadian around the court. Although she couldn't defend the lead of the first break at 2:1, she broke Fernandez's serve again at 4:3.

Even after the demanding three sets against Romanian Jacqueline Cristian the day before, Kerber withstood the midday heat. The first set win seemed to further motivate her. Kerber got better and better, surprising with strong point wins. She gave up her serve once more at 1:1, but then she pulled away from the inconsistently playing Fernandez.

"She's playing great. She's a champion," Fernandez praised admiringly: "I hope she ends her last tournament with a big bang."

After her singles match, Kerber is also challenged in doubles alongside Laura Siegemund on the fourth day of the tournament in Paris. Clay courts have never been her favorite surface. The French Open has often been anything but a successful stage for her.

"I think, whatever happens now, I believe that Paris and I will still part ways peacefully," said Kerber: "And in the end, I've also won my first WTA title here, looking back."

