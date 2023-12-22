Study - Majority: safer shopping in-store than online

According to a survey by the consumer protection authority, a small majority of people in Hamburg feel safer shopping in bricks-and-mortar stores than in online stores. This is the result of a survey published on Friday. In response to the question "Where do you feel safest when making purchases?", 55 percent of respondents chose the answer "in a shop/on site".

According to the authority, 586 people aged 18 and over from Hamburg were surveyed online by market researcher "Gelszus rmm Marketing Research" from October 16 to 21 for the representative study as part of the "Consumer Protection Level". Age and gender were taken into account in accordance with official statistics.

According to the survey, more negative experiences were made when shopping online than in-store: 69% stated that they had had negative experiences in the past twelve months. 42 percent also reported such experiences in stores.

According to the results, almost everything is now purchased online. However, the vast majority of respondents buy everyday necessities such as groceries or drugstore items primarily in bricks-and-mortar stores. A quarter stated that they also buy groceries online at least occasionally. Clothing and textiles, electronic devices and, above all, tickets are therefore predominantly purchased online.

Classic criteria such as quality, price and service played a major role in the purchasing decision for those surveyed. By contrast, only six percent cited sustainability as the most important reason for their purchase decision.

For Hamburg's Senator for Justice and Consumer Protection, Anna Gallina, two results of the survey are particularly important: "Firstly, almost everything is now also bought online - and that's why we need good consumer protection there too," said the Green politician. It is about transparency and clear and binding regulations. "Secondly, we need to promote sustainable consumption more strongly by better demonstrating that long-lasting products also have a positive impact on our own finances and by ensuring that the sustainability claims for products are reliable and verifiable."

Source: www.stern.de