Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewshamburgtradeConsumersconsumer protection authoritysurveyfoodinternet

Majority: safer shopping in-store than online

You can now buy almost everything online. However, a survey revealed that people in Hamburg still go to stores more often for everyday necessities. It provides some interesting figures.

 and  Melissa Williams
2 min read
The symbol of a shopping cart, photographed from the website of an internet retailer. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The symbol of a shopping cart, photographed from the website of an internet retailer. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Study - Majority: safer shopping in-store than online

According to a survey by the consumer protection authority, a small majority of people in Hamburg feel safer shopping in bricks-and-mortar stores than in online stores. This is the result of a survey published on Friday. In response to the question "Where do you feel safest when making purchases?", 55 percent of respondents chose the answer "in a shop/on site".

According to the authority, 586 people aged 18 and over from Hamburg were surveyed online by market researcher "Gelszus rmm Marketing Research" from October 16 to 21 for the representative study as part of the "Consumer Protection Level". Age and gender were taken into account in accordance with official statistics.

According to the survey, more negative experiences were made when shopping online than in-store: 69% stated that they had had negative experiences in the past twelve months. 42 percent also reported such experiences in stores.

According to the results, almost everything is now purchased online. However, the vast majority of respondents buy everyday necessities such as groceries or drugstore items primarily in bricks-and-mortar stores. A quarter stated that they also buy groceries online at least occasionally. Clothing and textiles, electronic devices and, above all, tickets are therefore predominantly purchased online.

Classic criteria such as quality, price and service played a major role in the purchasing decision for those surveyed. By contrast, only six percent cited sustainability as the most important reason for their purchase decision.

For Hamburg's Senator for Justice and Consumer Protection, Anna Gallina, two results of the survey are particularly important: "Firstly, almost everything is now also bought online - and that's why we need good consumer protection there too," said the Green politician. It is about transparency and clear and binding regulations. "Secondly, we need to promote sustainable consumption more strongly by better demonstrating that long-lasting products also have a positive impact on our own finances and by ensuring that the sustainability claims for products are reliable and verifiable."

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The word "Danger" shines on the roof of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Pedestrian is hit by car and dies

An 86-year-old pedestrian has been hit by a car in Lindau and died. She succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the accident on Friday evening, the police said. According to the information provided, the 86-year-old was crossing the road when the accident occurred with the car of an...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public
A police patrol car on the road with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Armed robbers hold up jeweler in Fürth

Two armed men have attacked and robbed a jewelry store in Fürth. After the crime on Friday in Königstraße, the unknown men first fled on an e-scooter and then on foot through the city park in the direction of Pappelsteig, as the police reported in the evening.

 and  Max Becker
Members Public

Latest

The word "Danger" shines on the roof of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Pedestrian is hit by car and dies

An 86-year-old pedestrian has been hit by a car in Lindau and died. She succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the accident on Friday evening, the police said. According to the information provided, the 86-year-old was crossing the road when the accident occurred with the car of an...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public