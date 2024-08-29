- Majority of the lake is up for purchase.

A substantial chunk of Wandlitz Lake, situated in the District of Barnim, is on the market. The town of Wandlitz's spokesperson shared that the incumbent owner has presented a purchase proposal to the municipality. At present, the lake falls under private possession. Initially, this information was reported by "Märkische Oderzeitung." Based on the newspaper, the proposal involves approximately 180 hectares of the lake's surface.

The method of handling this proposal will be discussed by the municipal committees in September and October, according to the spokesperson. The mayor of Wandlitz, Oliver Borchert from the Free Citizens' Community Wandlitz, expressed his support for the lake reclaiming communal possession after over two decades. "Such an opportunity for the town rarely comes up," Borchert noted.

However, Borchert highlighted the town's fiscal constraints before the municipal committees meetings. "Our funds are limited and we have substantial expenditures planned in the coming years, particularly in the spheres of educational facilities construction," he said. Purchasing Wandlitz Lake isn't the town's legal obligation. Regardless, the town's residents and guests have continued to enjoy lake access during the past two decades of private ownership.

