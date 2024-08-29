- Major vehicular mishap leads to closure of A31 route directed towards Emden

The A31 route is blocked in the route towards Emden, specifically between the interchanges of Lingen and Wietmarschen, due to a serious collision involving a vehicle. This incident took place on Thursday evening in the Grafschaft Bentheim district, as per police reports. A car attempted to overtake another vehicle at the time, leading it to swerve off the road to the left and collide with the grass embankment. The vehicle then flipped over and landed on its roof on the A31.

The 35-year-old driver incurred minor injuries, but the 30-year-old passenger suffered critical injuries. Luckily, the three kids in the vehicle were reported to be unhurt.

The closure of the A31 route has led to increased traffic congestion, potentially causing more accidents due to the diversions. Regrettably, this is not an unprecedented situation, as accidents often increase on alternate routes during road closures.

