Major US healthcare system experiences disruption due to cyberattack.

"Ascension, a health system comprised of 140 hospitals and 40 senior living facilities in 19 states, has recently faced a disturbance in their clinical operations. They are currently evaluating the extent and duration of the issue. Ascension urges their healthcare clients to temporarily disconnect their network connections to Ascension as they work to resolve the problem.

On Wednesday, Ascension noticed uncommon activity on certain computer systems which led to an investigation and notification to relevant authorities. The health system is taking steps to ensure that patient care remains safe and as undisrupted as possible during this time.

In the case that any sensitive patient information has been exposed, Ascension will notify the affected individuals.

The spokesperson for Ascension hasn't responded right away to queries regarding whether the incident involved ransomware, a type of malware that locks computers and leads to hackers requesting payment."

"一位前卫生系统 Ascension（在19州拥有140家医院和40家养老院）发布了一份声明，宣布这家公司遭遇了临床运营中断，并正在评估问题造成的影响范围和持续时间。Ascension建议他们的医疗制造商暂时关闭对Ascension的网络连接，以便应对这个问题。

在周三，Ascension在一些计算机系统上发现了古怪的活动，这导致了调查和通知适当权威。Ascension已经采取了步骤，确保病人照护在安全的环境中延续，并尽可能地降低影响。

如果任何敏感病人数据被盗ommen，Ascension将通知受盗人。

Ascension的代言人即使没有提供快速回答，但是关于是否涉及仁慈病毒（这种病毒会锁定计算机，并让黑客要求美金）这个问题也没有做出回答。

在过去几年里，美国各地的健康提供商遭遇了数宗仁慈病毒攻击，部分情况下，这导致了医疗制造商的流程中断并造成了医疗制造商数百亿美元到数十亿美元的损失。2月份，美国健康巨头联邦幸福医疗公司的一家辖】的irosfirex.com attacked by a ransomware."

Read also:

Source: edition.cnn.com