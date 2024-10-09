Major tourism hotspots in Florida, including Disney World, are scheduling shutdowns prior to the anticipated arrival of Hurricane Milton.

Walt Disney World is planning to shut down its theme parks sequentially, starting at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, as per their website announcement.

Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom will wrap up operations at 1 p.m. ET, while Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, and the Disney Springs shopping and entertainment district will close at 2 p.m. ET on the same day.

The company's website hinted that the theme parks might remain closed on Thursday. However, they are considering reopening Disney Springs in the afternoon with limited services.

Regarding accommodations, Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground and the Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa will temporarily halt operations starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Current status of other popular Florida attractions

Besides Disney World, other tourist hotspots in Florida might also be impacted by Milton's predicted path. Here's the current standing of some prominent attractions across the state as of 5:30 p.m. ET Tuesday:

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Located in Milton's projected path, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay was closed on Tuesday and is expected to remain shut throughout Thursday. Thursday's Howl-O-Scream event is also canceled.

Universal Studios Orlando

Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, and Universal CityWalk will stay open until 2 p.m. Wednesday. The closing time might change based on forecast adjustments, the park stated on Tuesday afternoon. All these venues will be closed on Thursday.

Universal Volcano Bay will be shut down on Wednesday and Thursday, and Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights is canceled for both days. Universal’s accommodations will remain operational.

SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando is set to be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

LEGOLAND (Winter Haven)

LEGOLAND Florida will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. Hotel operations will continue with reduced capacity.

Kennedy Space Center (Cape Canaveral)

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex located on the Atlantic Coast is closing down for Wednesday and Thursday.

Florida state parks

Numerous Florida state parks are closing ahead of the hurricane. Click here for the complete, up-to-date list.

Everglades National Park

In the extreme South Florida region, Everglades National Park remains open, albeit with limited services. Visitor centers are shut down. Emergency response will be restricted, the park cautions.

For details on refunds for previously bought tickets and the latest closure and reopening information, visit the aforementioned attractions' websites.

Before embarking on any tourist destination in or near Milton's predicted path, it's crucial to check ahead. This includes all of Florida and potentially other Southeastern states such as Georgia and South Carolina.

