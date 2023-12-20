Keel - Major raid on suspicion of illegal gambling

Around 170 police officers searched cafés, bars and gambling halls in Kiel on Tuesday evening on suspicion of illegal gambling. They seized 58 illegal gaming machines from 25 properties as well as cash in the five-digit range, electronic devices and various cell phones, as the police stated in a joint statement with the public prosecutor's office and the city of Kiel. Two apartments were then searched, in which knives and alarm guns were found. During the search operation, the authorities discovered violations of the narcotics, drugs and weapons laws, according to the statement. One bar was subsequently closed by the city of Kiel.

