Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsgamblingpolicerazziaslot machinearcadeschleswig-holsteinkeelcriminality

Major raid on suspicion of illegal gambling

Around 170 police officers searched cafés, bars and gambling halls in Kiel on Tuesday evening on suspicion of illegal gambling. They seized 58 illegal gaming machines from 25 properties as well as cash in the five-digit range, electronic devices and various cell phones, as the police stated in...

 and  Melissa Williams
1 min read
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Keel - Major raid on suspicion of illegal gambling

Around 170 police officers searched cafés, bars and gambling halls in Kiel on Tuesday evening on suspicion of illegal gambling. They seized 58 illegal gaming machines from 25 properties as well as cash in the five-digit range, electronic devices and various cell phones, as the police stated in a joint statement with the public prosecutor's office and the city of Kiel. Two apartments were then searched, in which knives and alarm guns were found. During the search operation, the authorities discovered violations of the narcotics, drugs and weapons laws, according to the statement. One bar was subsequently closed by the city of Kiel.

Press release

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fatal accident with stolen motorcycle

A 42-year-old man had a fatal accident in Gera on a stolen motorcycle. According to initial findings, the man drove straight over the traffic circle on the B92 in Gera-Liebschwitz on Wednesday evening and crashed as a result. As the police reported on Thursday, the motorcycle had previously...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public
Potatoes and other fruit and vegetables are on sale at a market stall on Rotkreuzplatz. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Above-average potato harvest in Brandenburg

The potato harvest in Brandenburg was significantly larger this year than in 2022. 351,300 tons of potatoes were harvested this year, according to the Berlin-Brandenburg State Statistical Office on Thursday. This is 57,900 tons more than in the previous year - despite a smaller area under...

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fatal accident with stolen motorcycle

A 42-year-old man had a fatal accident in Gera on a stolen motorcycle. According to initial findings, the man drove straight over the traffic circle on the B92 in Gera-Liebschwitz on Wednesday evening and crashed as a result. As the police reported on Thursday, the motorcycle had previously...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public
Potatoes and other fruit and vegetables are on sale at a market stall on Rotkreuzplatz. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Above-average potato harvest in Brandenburg

The potato harvest in Brandenburg was significantly larger this year than in 2022. 351,300 tons of potatoes were harvested this year, according to the Berlin-Brandenburg State Statistical Office on Thursday. This is 57,900 tons more than in the previous year - despite a smaller area under...

 and  James Williams
Members Public