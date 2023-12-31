NRW police - Major New Year's Eve operation: Cologne Cathedral is secured

Following the terror alert for Cologne Cathedral and experiences from last year, the police in North Rhine-Westphalia are preparing for a major operation on New Year's Eve. According to the Ministry of the Interior, the number of officers has been increased once again compared to last year. A total of more than 6600 police officers have been planned, explained Minister Herbert Reul (CDU). On New Year's Eve 2022/23, firecrackers and rockets were fired at police officers and rescue workers in several NRW cities.

The security measures around Cologne Cathedral are particularly strict. The police have announced that the public may also see police officers with submachine guns.

The reason for this is that the security authorities had received information about a possible attack plan by an Islamist group. A 30-year-old man was taken into custody "to avert danger". The cathedral has been closed to tourists, but church services will take place. On New Year's Eve (18:30), Cologne Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki wants to celebrate a mass with the faithful to mark the end of the year.

Police statement on the danger warning for the cathedral (December 23) Police statement on security measures at Cologne Cathedral (December 26) Police statement on long-term detention for 30-year-old man (December 26) Cathedral statement Church services in the cathedral Ministry of the Interior statement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de