Major Israeli offensive drives tens of thousands in Gaza to flee

A major Israeli offensive on Thursday triggered a mass exodus among previously displaced residents of the Gaza Strip. Tens of thousands fled from the districts of Nuseirat, Bureij and Maghasi in the center of the densely populated coastal area. The United Nations (UN) spoke of more than 150,000 people. "Young children, women with babies in their arms, people with disabilities and elderly people don't know where to go," explained the UN Palestinian Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) on social media. The organization described Israel's evacuation orders as "forcible displacement". The Israeli army called on people to leave the combat zones in the face of advancing tanks.

Many people who had previously fled from the north to the center of the Gaza Strip tried to reach safety in the already overcrowded city of Deir al-Balah. They sought shelter in makeshift camps. A man who fled from the north and has been living in a school in Deir al-Balah for some time told the Reuters news agency by telephone that the new refugees were pitching their tents wherever they could find an open space. Food supplies are running out.

Despite international calls for moderation, Israel stepped up the deployment of its ground troops shortly before Christmas, with the focus currently on the center of the Gaza Strip. On Thursday, particularly heavy fighting was reported from Bureij. Residents and militants said that Israeli tanks were advancing into the town from the north and east. According to Palestinian reports, 50 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip. In addition to the center, Chan Junis in the south was again the scene of fierce fighting. Many people from the north had also previously fled to this town. The Israeli government has declared that it will not end its ground offensive in the Gaza Strip until it has eliminated Hamas.

Source: www.ntv.de