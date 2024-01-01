Chemnitz - Major fire in car dealership causes considerable damage

An extensive roof fire has caused considerable damage to a car dealership with an adjoining restaurant in Chemnitz. As the fire department announced on Monday, the roof burned over an area of 2,000 square meters on New Year's Eve for as yet unexplained reasons. A total of 88 firefighters were deployed to bring the flames under control. Residents were evacuated and looked after in a bus operated by the Chemnitz transport company. The fire department was able to protect the showroom of the car dealership and the tire warehouse. The flames were also prevented from spreading to neighboring residential buildings.

Source: www.stern.de