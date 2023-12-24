New introduction: Nio ET9 - Major event

Many manufacturers have a large electric crossover in their concrete plans. However, the Chinese car manufacturer Nio is one of the first to put one on the road. However, it will be more than a year before the 5.33-metre ET9 with its soft hatchback rolls onto international roads, as no deliveries are planned before the first quarter of 2025, even in the core market of China. However, the new Nio ET9 is already available to order - at prices equivalent to just over 100,000 euros. But Nio fans all over the world are not the only ones who can rejoice, as the impressively dimensioned Landjet is not only appealing on the outside, but also promises plenty of space, great travel comfort and relaxation with its 3.25-metre wheelbase in the interior. Consequently, the elegant Chinese car only has four individual seats in the interior, as the occupants in the rear should feel at home in the comfort seats, especially on long journeys. With its so-called Executive Bridge, the Nio ET9 offers a 360-degree table that can be variably adjusted as required and provides space for details such as smartphones and tablets.

The air-conditioned rear seats feature 24 specially developed and patented technologies and the backrest can be adjusted to a maximum angle of up to 45 degrees. The rear-facing Nio ET9 also offers a seat cushion more than 58 centimetres wide with eleven separate adjustment options. A total of seven electric shades can be operated at the touch of a button. The intelligent networking of active suspension, all-wheel steering and steer-by-wire technology is intended to significantly increase the level of comfort even further, as the chassis automatically adapts to all road surfaces. The Nio ET9 is powered by a 340 kW / 462 hp electric motor on the rear axle, while the familiar electric module with 180 kW / 245 hp is installed on the front axle. This gives the powerful Chinese crossover a total output of 520 kW / 707 hp, which should ensure impressive acceleration.

Similar to the Lucid Air, the Nio ET9 will also be equipped with a 900-volt electrical system at its market launch in early 2025, which has a peak output of 925 volts and 600 kilowatts and will extend the range of the battery pack in the underbody by a further 250 kilometers in five minutes of charging time. Like the other Nio models, the 150-kWh battery pack in the Nio ET9 can also be swapped out at a corresponding swap station. William Li, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Nio: "The Nio ET9, the smart electric car flagship, comprehensively demonstrates the strengths and achievements of Nio's research and development. By integrating more than 100 Nio complete technologies, the ET9 reaches a new peak of innovation and technological development and represents Nio's determination, confidence and ambition to lead the premium smart electric vehicle market.

At the Nio Day 2023 in Xi'an, China, not only the electric ET9, but also the fourth generation of PSS 4.0 Power Swap Stations and the 640 kW Liquid Cooled Power Charger were unveiled. PSS 4.0 is compatible with several brands and reduces the total swap time by more than a fifth. Equipped with corresponding photovoltaic systems, each charging station saves almost 18,000 kWh of electricity per year. The Nio 640 kW Power Charger offers its users a maximum current flow of 765 amps, a maximum voltage of 1,000 volts and a peak charging capacity of 640 kilowatts. In 2024, Nio plans to build 1,000 power swap stations with more than 20,000 charging plugs to increase charging convenience for customers.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de