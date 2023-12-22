Ministry of Economic Affairs - Major cities receive 35.6 million euros for streetcar network

Chemnitz, Dresden and Leipzig are receiving extensive financial aid for their streetcar networks. A total of 35.6 million euros is available for this - money from the federal government and the state of Saxony, as announced by the Ministry of Economics on Friday. In Dresden, line 3 is to be expanded for 6.1 million euros. Chemnitzer Verkehrs-AG will receive 11.8 million euros for the basic renewal of the Schönau streetcar line. In Leipzig, measures worth 17.7 million euros are planned. These funds will strengthen and substantially improve local public transport, explained Transport Minister Martin Dulig (SPD): "The streetcars are important to us and should therefore be strengthened for the future."

Source: www.stern.de