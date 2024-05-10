Major Chinese metropolises are facilitating home purchases to revitalize their lackluster real estate sector.

In the city of Hangzhou, with a population of 12.5 million, which is home to tech giant Alibaba and electric vehicle manufacturer Geely, restrictions in the property market have been eased since early 2022. Last October, most districts had their curbs removed, and in March, the city loosened restrictions on purchasing second homes. As of May 9th, Hangzhou will no longer verify the social security records or "hukou," or household registration status, of potential homebuyers, according to a statement by the Hangzhou Housing Security and Real Estate Administration. Under China's hukou system, every citizen must have only one registered place of residence, determining their access to public services and welfare.

In a similar move, Xi'an, a city with a population of 13 million in northwestern China, also announced this step. Other cities have taken significant measures to make it easier to buy property. Chengdu, a city with 21.4 million residents, announced on April 29th that home purchase limitations would be completely eliminated. No longer would the eligibility of potential buyers be scrutinized, including their household registration, social security payments, or other qualifications. Additionally, no limitations would be imposed on the number of homes people could purchase.

Changsha, the capital city of Hunan province, has also lifted home purchase barriers since last month.

The Chinese property market has been in crisis since 2020 when the government took steps to curtail excessive borrowing by developers to bring their high debt under control. This resulted in the subsequent collapse of Evergrande, the nation's second-largest homebuilder. Other large developers have since declared bankruptcy, leaving millions of apartments unfinished.

The Chinese government has been scrambling to address the crisis, which has become a significant burden on the economy and has sparked widespread protests by affected homebuyers.

However, the stimulus measures employed thus far, including mortgage rate cuts and piecemeal efforts to loosen home purchase restrictions, have failed to reignite the sector as demand has remained low.

Last week, the Politburo, China's top decision-making body, pledged to investigate novel approaches to resolve the housing issue, such as implementing "city-specific" initiatives to reduce housing inventory.

Despite these efforts, a UBS survey on Wednesday indicated that Chinese citizens' intentions to buy a home remained unenthusiastic.

The proportion of respondents planning to purchase a home in the next two years held steady at 23%, similar to levels in March 2023. The proportion of respondents with no intention to buy a home at all increased to a record high of 47%.

Respondents pointed to income growth and policy measures like rate cuts and government subsidies as the main factors that could boost confidence.

"Going forward, job promotions and salary increases are likely to boost confidence for those with weaker sentiment," the survey stated.

The analysts hypothesized that the government could intervene to help the sector soon by sanctioning local authorities to buy empty properties.

"The April Politburo meeting adopted a more favorable stance for the property sector, prioritizing the reduction of existing home inventory. This could imply that more local governments will be permitted to buy homes directly from the market for social housing purposes."

