Crown Princess Mary - Majestic appearance in the storm

In a dark red velvet dress with a train and a festive tiara in her dark hair, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark (51) outshone everything and everyone at the royal family's annual New Year's banquet on Monday evening. Photos from the evening also show an extremely caring husband, Crown Prince Frederik (55), in uniform, escorting his wife up the steps to Amalienborg Palace in rainy and stormy Copenhagen.

After the abdication announcement

The day before, Queen Margrethe II (83) had surprisingly announced her abdication in two weeks' time in a live speech at the turn of the year. With her mother-in-law's planned departure from the Danish throne on January 14, 2024, Australian-born Mary is expected to become the new Queen Consort of Denmark. With 52 years on the Danish throne since the death of Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022), Margrethe is the longest-serving monarch in Europe.

In her speech, the 83-year-old said that she had taken stock after back surgery last year and decided that it was time to "leave the responsibility to the next generation" - namely her eldest son Crown Prince Frederik.

Popular crown prince and princess

Princess Mary has won over the Danish public with her commitment to royal duties and her fluency in the language. According to a recent survey, 85 percent of Danes have a positive opinion of the 51-year-old. Her husband is similarly popular, having transformed his public image from a peculiar runaway and party animal in his youth to a "sensible" family man.

The abdication means that Mary, who met Frederik in Sydney, will soon be the world's first Australian-born royal.

Source: www.stern.de