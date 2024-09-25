Maite Kelly has plans to immerse herself in 2025.

Maite Kelly typically graces Schlager shows as a frequent visitor, but she's planning a change for the upcoming year. Instead of frequenting TV appearances, she intends to take a break, promising her fans something thrilling upon her return. Before making her comeback, though, she needs to delve deeper into her inner self.

On her Instagram, with a post reaching 245,000 followers, Kelly shares both exciting and somewhat disappointing news. Commencing January 2025, she'll embark on an extensive tour, claiming it'll be filled with "stunning live shows." Her heart is racing with anticipation, she assures, promising more music, hits, and dancing than ever before. She yearns to connect with her audience on a personal level during these concerts.

However, TV viewers may have to bear with her absence for some time, as Kelly discloses an extended hiatus from television appearances. She expresses gratitude for her past TV moments, but now seeks time to "immerse herself" and avoid shows hosted by Giovanni Zarrella or Florian Silbereisen.

"I'll emerge once more"

Kelly's seclusion serves a positive purpose. She aspires to utilize her TV sabbatical to create "the most magnificent masterpieces" of her career. Her mind teems with ideas. "There's so much in store," she shares. "I'll reappear sometime to astonish and inspire you."

Throughout her period of soul-searching, Kelly will still pop up in some TV shows and, of course, live performances. She reaffirms her fans, declaring, "There will be more music, more hits, and more dancing than ever before." Her "Only Love" tour will take her to 15 German cities and Zurich from January to March 2025.

