Health - Mainz University Medical Center deficit likely to increase further

The deficit of the Mainz University Medical Center is expected to increase further in the coming year. The preliminary business plan of the Executive Board shows a deficit of around 97 million euros, the University Medical Center and the Rhineland-Palatinate Ministry of Health in Mainz announced on request. This had previously been reported in the VRM newspapers.

The Supervisory Board of Unimedizin has reportedly asked the Executive Board to revise the business plan for 2024 by the end of March and to present "measures to improve the result".

In 2022, Unimedizin posted a loss of 65.1 million euros. For 2023, the business plan had initially assumed a deficit of around 57 million euros. In a supplementary business plan submitted by the Executive Board, a deficit of around 88 million euros was then expected.

University Medicine (UM) refers, among other things, to the shortage of specialists from which the entire hospital landscape is suffering. Against this backdrop, bed and operating room capacities have to be adjusted and repeatedly restricted. "This leads to a reduction in the provision of services, as a result of which UM generates less revenue," the hospital announced.

