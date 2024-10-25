Mainz struggles to overcome the home curse against Gladbach

Mainz 05 struggled to secure a home victory against Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga yet again, despite holding the upper hand for a considerable period. The brief bout between the two recently capped national team players was halted as Mainz's leading striker, Jonathan Burkardt, had to be withdrawn due to injury.

Borussia Mönchengladbach struggled to build on their initial league victory, drawing 1:1 (0:0) against FSV Mainz 05 in their subsequent match. Mainz dominated the game for a considerable duration and took an early lead due to an own goal by Stefan Lainer (55'). However, Tim Kleindienst levelled the score for the visitors with his sixth goal of the season just two minutes later (57'). Borussia Mönchengladbach has not recorded two consecutive league victories in well over two and a half years, and this streak remains unhallowed.

As a result of the draw, Gladbach briefly climbed to ninth place in the standings, surpassing Mainz who stayed in 12th position in the league table. Unfortunately, Mainz is yet to secure a home victory this season, after five consecutive matches.

Opportunities to clinch victory missed by both sides

Before the game, Gladbach coach Gerardo Seoane had emphasized the importance of playing defensively and being resilient in their fight. While Gladbach managed to implement this strategy initially, their offensive attacks waned as a consequence. On the other hand, Mainz launched numerous assaults, with Nadiem Amiri firing three wild long-range shots in the early stages.

Mainz's fortunes took a turn for the worse when their leading goal scorer, Jonathan Burkardt, had to be substituted due to an injury in the 19th minute. Despite this setback, Mainz continued to press, with the fervent support from the home crowd who longed for a victory and displayed their disappointment with a pre-game choreography.

Mainz had several opportunities to capitalize on their dominance, with Moritz Jenz heading the ball over the bar from an Amiri free kick in the 26th minute. However, they failed to convert any of their chances, and the score remained 0:0 at half time.

The second half was characterized by a flurry of events: Lainer scored an own goal from a cross by Paul Nebel (55'), and Kleindienst drew level for the visitors with a powerful header (57'). The momentum shifted as Gladbach then produced a series of chances, with Kleindienst almost extending their lead against Mainz keeper Robin Zentner (64'). The match was an exhilarating spectacle, with both teams squandering chances to emerge victorious.**

