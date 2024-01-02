Bundesliga - Mainz 05 without three to Marbella

FSV Mainz 05 have set off for their training camp in Marbella without Stefan Bell, Nelson Weiper and Jae-Sung Lee. Defensive player Bell is missing from the Bundesliga club due to an infection. Lee is playing with the South Korean national team at the Asia Cup. Young striker Weiper has suffered a setback in his rehabilitation training following an operation on his knee.

According to club reports on Tuesday, Mainz traveled to Spain with a 27-man squad, where they will prepare for the rest of the season until Sunday. In addition to the two new assistant coaches Niko Bungert and Sören Hartung, who are to support Jan Siewert, who has been promoted to permanent head coach, Jonathan Burkardt is also part of the squad.

The long-injured attacker extended his contract with the Rheinhessen club until 2027 on Monday. "I'm very happy at my club and I'm keen to do my bit to turn this season around together in the second half of the season," said the 23-year-old. In their first competitive match after the winter break, the relegation-threatened 16th-placed team will host VfL Wolfsburg on January 13.

Club announcement on Burkardt Mainz squad for training camp

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de