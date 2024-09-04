- Maintaining Germany's Strength in the Automotive Sector is Imperative.

Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil has expressed his support for maintaining all VW locations despite budget cuts. He emphasized, "It's crucial now to assure the stability of all sites, and eliminating job losses due to operational reasons should be avoided." This SPD politician spoke to ntv broadcast, adding, "Negotiations need to transpire. This is the moment for industrial and social cooperation. It's also a tradition that Volkswagen appreciates."

According to Heil, there are operational challenges at VW, with management mistakes contributing as well. "Nonetheless, this is a robust company. We'll politically back it," Heil mentioned. The federal government will decide on strategies to boost the appeal of electric mobility in cabinet, among other things. "We can support research and development," said Heil. Labor market political aid is also possible.

Heil then stated, "However, the company leads the way now." The management, works councils, and unions need to propose practical solutions to secure all locations. Heil emphasized that this wasn't only about VW employees but also suppliers. "Germany must remain a formidable automobile nation. We're doing everything to safeguard this, but entrepreneurs and managers need to perform their tasks."

In response to the budget cuts announcement, employees have a works meeting today. VW confirmed on Monday that drastic cost reductions were necessary at its core brand. "Even the potential closure of vehicle-producing and component sites can't be ruled out without swift intervention in this situation," it stated.

