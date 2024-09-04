"Maintaining Correctness is My Goal": Scholz Persists in Advocating for EU Asylum Revision

Ol' Scholz acknowledged that the statistics on unauthorized immigration are excessively high. "We oughta provide shelter to those who genuinely demand it, but not to the rest," the Chancellor stated. "That's why we need to bring down unauthorized immigration."

Scholz associated the discontent with migration policies with the surge of the AfD in the regional elections in Thuringia and Saxony. "The AfD's election success is truly disheartening," he said. "It ain't right that populists are raking in so much support."

The AfD's using dissatisfaction with immigration as a weapon, according to Scholz. "Now it's our responsibility to lessen the importance of this issue by demonstrating that we can handle the predicament."

Scholz likewise encouraged citizens to take a stand against right-wing ideals in their daily routines. "It'll depend on standing up against it, on countering it," he stated. "I personally consider myself a citizen who does that too."

The Chancellor proposed that The Commission should develop strategies to decrease unauthorized immigration, aligning with his statement about providing shelter only to those who genuinely need it.

Unable to ignore the influence of The AfD, Scholz called on The Commission to play a role in diminishing the significance of immigration-related issues by effectively managing the situation.

