Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsflood forecasting centerwertheimweatherwater levelfloodwaterbaden-württembergrelaxationkarlsruheshippingmain-tauber-circle

Main river level at Wertheim continues to rise: otherwise easing

The water levels at the Wertheim Main gauge in the Main-Tauber district are currently continuing to rise. According to the Flood Forecasting Center (HVZ) in Karlsruhe, these rises are expected to reach the level of a flood that occurs every two years on Tuesday - with an expected upward trend.

 and  Melissa Williams
1 min read
A traffic sign for a footpath and cycle path. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A traffic sign for a footpath and cycle path. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Water - Main river level at Wertheim continues to rise: otherwise easing

The water levels at the Wertheim Main gauge in the Main-Tauber district are currently continuing to rise. According to the Flood Forecasting Center (HVZ) in Karlsruhe, these rises are expected to reach the level of a flood that occurs every two years on Tuesday - with an expected upward trend.

As a result of the rainfall since last Wednesday, the water levels in some of Baden-Württemberg's rivers have risen significantly. The tributaries to the High Rhine, the tributaries to the Danube, the Neckar, the Main and waters in the Kocher-Jagst region were affected. However, the situation eased. According to the HVZ, there is a low risk of flooding throughout the country.

The German Weather Service is expecting cloudy skies for Boxing Day. In the north of the country, there may be some rain at times as temperatures remain mild. It will remain dry in the rest of the country.

Situation report HVZ

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A marker shows the water level. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Flood situation on the Mulde remains tense

The flood situation remains tense in parts of Saxony. On Christmas Day, the second-highest alert level three of the four-level scale was still in force at three gauging stations on the Mulde. Specifically, this affected Golzern near Grimma, the Freiberger Mulde near Leisnig and Kriebstein. The...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public

Latest