Main river level at Wertheim continues to rise: otherwise easing

The water levels at the Wertheim Main gauge in the Main-Tauber district are currently continuing to rise. According to the Flood Forecasting Center (HVZ) in Karlsruhe, these rises are expected to reach the level of a flood that occurs every two years on Tuesday - with an expected upward trend.

As a result of the rainfall since last Wednesday, the water levels in some of Baden-Württemberg's rivers have risen significantly. The tributaries to the High Rhine, the tributaries to the Danube, the Neckar, the Main and waters in the Kocher-Jagst region were affected. However, the situation eased. According to the HVZ, there is a low risk of flooding throughout the country.

The German Weather Service is expecting cloudy skies for Boxing Day. In the north of the country, there may be some rain at times as temperatures remain mild. It will remain dry in the rest of the country.

