Promotion for civil servants - Maier: Almost 700 police officers to be promoted

In this year, according to the Interior Ministry, up to 695 police officers from Thuringia can make hopes for a promotion. Among them, up to 146 police master officers, for whom it goes about the first promotion position, were informed by the ministry in Erfurt. This would mean that approximately twelve percent of the police officers in the ranks and therefore at the payment level would rise – a usual figure is ten percent per year.

"This is a positive signal for our police that we will continue to focus on those who dedicate their best to our security day and night," explained Interior Minister Georg Maier (SPD).

Since 2017, the ministries have had the possibility to set the promotion quotas themselves within their financial capabilities. The Interior Ministry has doubled the number of annual promotions with this – the figure has been ten percent since 2018. "I am pleased that we have always maintained and exceeded this value," said the Interior Minister.

