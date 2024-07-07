Mahutschich breaks the age-old world record in the high jump from 1987

The World and European champion is now also the World record holder: Jaroslava Mahuchich clears 2.10 meters at the Athletics meeting in Paris and erases an ancient record in the High Jump.

Jaroslava Mahuchich, the High Jump World champion, has improved the almost 37-year-old World record. The 22-year-old Ukrainian cleared 2.10 meters at the Diamond League Meeting in Paris. With this, she erased the mark of the Bulgarian Stefka Kostadinova, who jumped 2.09 meters on August 30, 1987, at the Olympic Stadium in Rome.

Three and a half weeks before the start of the Olympic Athletics competitions, Mahuchich is the top favorite for the Gold. The fresh European champion defeated the Australian Nicole Olyslagers in Paris, who jumped 2.01 meters as the runner-up. Mahuchich's previous best mark, despite the war in her homeland, was 2.06 meters indoors and 2.05 meters outdoors.

Mahuchich wrote history in the French capital, clearing heights over 2 meters in a competition for the record books. She jumped 2.01 meters, 2.03 meters, and 2.07 meters in her second attempt, and 2.10 meters in her first. The Olympic Athletics competitions in August will not be held at Stade Charlety but at Stade de France.

The Ukrainian is aiming for her first Olympic win in Paris. At the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, she won Gold after finishing second at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene, USA, and the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar. At the European Championships in Rome, she defended her title she won in June 2022 at the Munich Olympic Stadium. Under the dome, the 1.80-meter-tall exceptional high jumper had already been crowned World and European champion.

After winning the only WM gold for the Ukrainian team last year in Budapest, she dedicated it to her country and all Ukrainian people "who are still fighting for peace in Ukraine and for our independence." Thanks to the people who fight for their homeland in the Russian aggression war, "we have the unique opportunity to appear on the international stage and hoist our flag high."

Jaroslava Mahuchich, hailing from Ukraine, continued her impressive form in Athletics, breaking Stefka Kostadinova's 37-year-old World record in the High Jump during a competition in Paris. Despite the ongoing struggles in her homeland, Mahuchich has hoped to bring the first Olympic Gold for Ukraine at the upcoming Paris Olympic Games.

Read also: