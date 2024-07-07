Mahutschich breaks the age-old world record in the high jump from 1987

The European and World champion is now also the World record holder: Jaroslava Mahuchich clears 2.10 meters at the Athletics meeting in Paris and erases an ancient record in the High Jump. The women's 1500 meters record was also broken.

Jaroslava Mahuchich broke the almost 37-year-old World record in the High Jump at the Diamond League Meeting in Paris. The 22-year-old Ukrainian cleared 2.10 meters, erasing the mark set by Bulgarian Stefka Kostadinova on August 30, 1987, in the Olympic Stadium in Rome.

Three and a half weeks before the start of the Olympic Athletics competitions, Mahuchich is the top favorite for gold. The fresh European champion defeated Australian Nicole Olyslagers in Paris, who jumped 2.01 meters as the runner-up. Mahuchich's previous best, despite the war in her homeland, was 2.06 meters indoors and 2.05 meters outdoors.

"When I went into the competition, I felt I could jump 2.07 meters or maybe even 2.10 meters," Mahuchich said. "Finally, I put Ukraine in the history books of world athletics."

Afterwards, Kenyan runner Faith Kipyegon improved her own World record in the 1500 meters to 3:49.04 minutes. The 30-year-old stormed to another World record in her illustrious career at the end of the meeting in Paris, finishing just 0.07 seconds under her old best from the previous year.

Dominant in the world elite for years

Mahuchich put on a performance for the history books in Paris, clearing heights over 2 meters four times. She jumped 2.01, 2.03, and 2.07 meters in her second attempt, and cleared 2.10 meters in her first. The Olympic Athletics competitions in August will not be held at Stade Charléty but at Stade de France.

The Ukrainian is aiming for her first Olympic gold in Paris. At the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, she won gold after finishing second at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene/USA and the 2019 World Championships in Doha/Qatar. At the European Championships in Rome earlier this June, she defended her title she had won in Munich's Olympic Stadium. Under the dome, the 1.80-meter-tall exceptional high jumper had already been crowned World and European champion.

After winning the only WM gold for the Ukrainian team in Budapest last year, she dedicated it "to my country and all Ukrainian people who are still fighting for peace in Ukraine and for our independence." Thanks to the people who are fighting for their homeland in the Russian aggression war, "we have the unique opportunity to represent our country and raise our flag on the international stage."

Jaroslava Mahuchich's High Jump victory in Paris not only secured her spot as the European and World champion but also her status as the new World record holder, surpassing the 37-year-old mark set by Stefka Kostadinova in Ukraine's athletics history.

Despite the ongoing tension in her homeland, Mahuchich continues to shine in the world of sport, aiming to bring home the gold in the upcoming Olympic Athletics competitions in Paris.

