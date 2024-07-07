Mahutschich breaks the age-old world record in the high jump from 1987

The World and European champion is now also the World record holder: Jaroslava Mahuchich cleared 2.10 meters at the Athletics meeting in Paris and erased an old record in the High Jump.

High Jump World champion Jaroslava Mahuchich broke the nearly 37-year-old World record. The 22-year-old from Ukraine cleared 2.10 meters at the Diamond League Meeting in Paris. With this, she erased the mark of the Bulgarian Stefka Kostadinova, who jumped 2.09 meters at the Olympic Stadium in Rome on August 30, 1987.

Three and a half weeks before the start of the Olympic Athletics competitions, Mahuchich is the favorite for gold. The fresh European champion defeated the Australian Nicole Olyslagers in Paris with a clear victory, who jumped 2.01 meters as the runner-up. Mahuchich's previous best mark, despite the war in her homeland, was 2.06 meters indoors and 2.05 meters outdoors.

"When I went into the competition, I felt that I could jump 2.07 meters or maybe even 2.10 meters," Mahuchich said. "Finally, I put Ukraine in the history books of world athletics."

Dominant in the World Elite for Years

Mahuchich put on a performance for the history books in the French capital, clearing heights over two meters in four attempts. She jumped 2.01, 2.03, and 2.07 meters in her second attempt, and finally cleared 2.10 meters in her first. The Olympic Athletics competitions in August will not be held at Stade Charlety, but at Stade de France.

The Ukrainian is aiming for her first Olympic gold in Paris. At the World Championships in Budapest in 2023, she won gold after finishing second at the World Championships in Eugene/USA in 2022 and Doha/Qatar in 2019. At the European Championships in Rome earlier this June, she defended her title she had won at the Munich Olympic Stadium in 2022. Under the indoor arena, the 1.80-meter-tall exceptional high jumper had already been crowned World and European champion.

After winning the only WM gold for the Ukrainian team last year in Budapest, she dedicated the title "to my country and all Ukrainian people who are still fighting for peace in Ukraine and for our independence." Thanks to the people who are fighting for their homeland in the Russian assault war, "we have the unique opportunity to appear on the international stage and hoist our flag high."

