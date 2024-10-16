Magnificent emerald oases nestled against Morocco's towering Atlas Mountains.

Morocco is positioning itself as a captivating North African substitute for the commonly visited golf hotspots in the Iberian Peninsula, with Marrakech serving as the primary driver.

Set against the backdrop of the High Atlas, the city's disorderly maze of narrow lanes, encompassed by arid desert, may appear intimidating for golf. However, venturing beyond the crowded ancient medina and souks reveals a plethora of sprawling fairways, offering more than ten verdant courses to select from.

Hidden gems around Marrakech include Golf Club Rotana Palmeraie, a 60-hectare course situated a mere 20-minute drive north of the city center.

Located in close proximity to 11 riad-style luxury hotel suites, this 18-hole course was created by renowned English-American golf course designer Robert Trent Jones Sr., whose illustrious career earned him an induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame before his demise in 2000.

Seven reservoirs fragment a 6,214-meter layout saturated with palm trees, serving as a scenic resting spot for storks. The sight of these large wading birds diving, with the Atlas Mountains standing tall in the background, creates a lasting impression for players, primarily hailing from France, the UK, and Nordic nations.

"This place truly is a sanctuary for golfers, where natural beauty harmonizes with strategic challenge," stated club manager Yohan Fernandez to CNN.

"This lush environment not only enhances beauty but also makes each round an individual experience, immersing golfers within the surroundings as they play."

Expansion

Although Rotana is just 30 years old, in Moroccan golfing terms, it is practically ancient.

It became Morocco's second playable course upon its 1993 debut, but its age pales against the oldest club with an active membership, the 27-hole Royal Golf Marrakech, which was established in 1927.

This course has been visited by two British wartime Prime Ministers, David Lloyd George, and Winston Churchill, along with former U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower.

Filled with more than 15,000 palm, eucalyptus, and olive trees, the layout was designed by French professional golfers Gustave Golias and Arnaud Massy, with Massy being the only Frenchman to claim a major, having emerged victorious at the 1907 Open Championship.

At least six courses have emerged around Marrakech in the last 15 years, reflecting Africa's growing interest in golf. According to the R&A's annual global report, there were 594,000 9- and 18-hole golfers across the continent in 2022, a significant increase from the 370,000 recorded in 2016.

Morocco, with roughly 25,000 golfers, ranked fourth in Africa in terms of participation, lagging significantly behind South Africa (450,000) but closely trailing Kenya and Nigeria.

This increasing interest may contribute to the proliferation of Marrakech courses, ranging from the Fairmont Royal Palm Golf and Country Club situated at a luxury resort to the peculiar Noria Golf Club, boasting a striking tented clubhouse and a vast reflective pool dividing the 9th and 18th holes.

"Marrakech has experienced substantial growth in golf courses over the past decade," informed Fernandez.

"Morocco's year-round sunny climate and closeness to Europe attract golfers seeking to escape the cold and rainy seasons, being just a few hours' flight away. It is an excellent destination for brief yet remarkable golfing excursions."

The essence of hospitality

Another factor contributing to golf's surge in the area is undoubtedly the allure of Marrakech as a getaway from the fairways, with its array of palaces, gardens, mosques, markets, and more to discover.

La Porte d'Or, a bustling two-level bazaar overflowing with rugs and antiques, represents one of countless bargaining opportunities. The beating heart of the medina, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is Jemaa el-Fnaa square, transforming into a bustling food market and stage for street performers at night.

Those seeking a change of pace can get lost in a multitude of museums scattered throughout the city, including the House of Photography or the Museum of the Water Civilization, a celebration of the history of hydraulic engineering in Morocco.

Another is the Yves Saint Laurent Museum, housing many works of the legendary French fashion designer and adjacent to his former residence, the breathtaking Jardin Majorelle, a 9,000-square-meter botanical garden that combines Moorish and art deco features.

Saint Laurent's romance with Marrakech – the inspiration for much of his work – began when he first visited the city with partner Pierre Bergé in 1966, later purchasing the Majorelle property in 1980. A single ticket grants visitors entry to both the museum and the garden, albeit the latter is temporarily closed for repairs.

Bringing it all together for travelers is a diverse selection of hospitality options, from countless riads – traditional Moroccan houses built around a central garden or courtyard – to the upscale Royal Mansour Marrakech, which was awarded the Art of Hospitality Prize by The World's 50 Best Hotels in August 2024, and provides guests with a personal butler.

The hotel was among the numerous establishments in Marrakech that experienced damage following a devastating 6.8-magnitude earthquake, which struck central Morocco in September 2023. This was the strongest quake the region had experienced in over a century.

Despite the disaster, Morocco's tourism sector has managed to recover remarkably. After welcoming a record-breaking 14.5 million tourists in 2023, the Moroccan Ministry of Tourism reported a noteworthy increase of 14% in tourist visits during the first half of 2024 compared to the previous year. This surge led to a record-breaking 10 million tourist arrivals by July.****

After a tiring day on the greens at Golf Club Rotana Palmeraie, golfers can unwind in one of the 11 luxurious riad-style hotel suites nearby. These suites offer a tranquil escape, perfect for unwinding and planning the next day's travel.

For avid golfers eager to explore beyond Marrakech, Morocco's golf scene boasts at least six more courses within a 15-year span, providing ample opportunities for play and discovery.

