Christmas - Magic world: Coburg builds miniature Christmas market

A soft glow of lights, a small carousel, a train, lovingly decorated stalls - it's a dream Christmas market that Horst Gründel from Coburg has created. His hand-built miniature Christmas market stretches over a length of six meters and transports you into a magical pre-Christmas world. Without the hustle and bustle, the crowds and the smell of fried food.

Gründel was born in Nuremberg. And as a young man, he sold arts and crafts and wooden toys at the world-famous Nuremberg Christkindlesmarkt. He then moved to Berlin - and actually wanted to travel to Nuremberg with his wife in the 1970s to visit the Christkindlesmarkt. But that fell through, he said. As a "substitute", his wife made him a small miniature Christmas market. The foundation stone was laid - and from then on, the family regularly tinkered with the small Christmas market, especially for the three children. However, it eventually disappeared back into the boxes.

However, in the second year of the pandemic - Gründel had moved to Coburg in the meantime - he remembered the miniature Christmas market and set it up again. Since then, the project has grown and now includes numerous stalls, nativity scenes, figures, a train, a Christmas post office and many other details. Especially acquaintances, friends and the neighborhood have enjoyed the Christmas market ever since, said the 76-year-old.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de