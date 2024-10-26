Magic not exclusively involving brooms or cauldrons: Authentic witchcraft practices revealed

Each morning, Green, along with his wife, awakens his three daughters and prepares a meal for them. After sending them off to school, Green spends a moment in contemplation before embarking on a walk along Northern Ireland's rugged Causeway Coast. During his stroll, he converses with the wind, feeling the sensation of air swirling around him or the impact of gusts causing dark clouds to form, obliterating the clear sky. Green perceives the wind as speaking to him, which often compels him to pose a question. Occasionally, the wind offers him an answer. He experiences a similar connection when he perceives trees communicating with each other or the waves crashing against the shore.

Green considers such interactions to be a sign of madness to most individuals in everyday life. However, as a witch, Green believes that interacting with his surroundings is integral to his craft. He poses questions to the wind, trees, ancestors, and spirits alike. At times, no answers are forthcoming. Nonetheless, Green maintains that witchcraft is more about finding beauty in chaos rather than seeking answers to life's profound questions.

“Knowing is overrated,” Green declares.

Green's practice of witchcraft deviates from conventional stereotypes of witches, such as those who ride broomsticks, carry cauldrons, and wield pointed hats. Green does not belong to a coven, nor does he embrace the religions of Wiccan or paganism, which are rooted in witchcraft. Though his home is inhabited by a few affectionate feline companions, they are better suited to cuddling rather than playing the role of faithful familiars.

Green stresses the importance of individualism in the practice of witchcraft. The customs and rituals adhered to by each practitioner vary based on their unique beliefs. Even those traits viewed as peculiar by others contribute to overall witchcraft strength, according to Green.

“We have never belonged,” he tells CNN. “If we belonged, we wouldn’t be witches. My advice to people is, generally, get used to not belonging. It’s a great place to establish your presence.”

Witches can be both hereditary and self-taught

Green identifies as a “hedge witch” who exists in the metaphorical “hedge” between our world and a spiritual domain with which he interacts. Green's witchcraft incorporates animism, or the belief that all things possess spirits. Magic, according to Green, exists in the air we breathe, the water in the ocean, and the creatures and flora that share our planet with us.

Witchcraft runs in Green's family. Raised by two aunts, both practitioners of the craft, Green was encouraged to explore his own powers. Regrettably, both aunts have passed away, but Green claims that the spirit of one occasionally visits for a chat.

On the other hand, Andrea Samayoa, a Floridian witch, has no family history of witchcraft. She was introduced to the craft innocently, engaging in activities such as brewing “potions” using leftover condiments during neighborhood parties with her friends. Their make-believe witchery involved casting spells hoping to induce rain and dancing beneath the moonlight.

Samayoa's fascination with the craft deepened when her religious upbringing as a Catholic felt too confining. She resisted rigid rules, which contributed to her decision not to join a coven. Even in her early 30s, Samayoa maintains a light-hearted approach, embracing an “eclectic” interpretation of witchcraft that incorporates elements from various traditions. Samayoa's interpretation has few constraints, and she has authored a spellbook titled, “Lazy Witchcraft for Crazy, Sh*tty Days,” inspired by her chronic illness' impact on her craft.

Witchcraft has experienced a surge in popularity

Green and Samayoa devote their time to practicing witchcraft and share their knowledge with others through various platforms. Green performs readings using bones and tarot cards when requested, offering insight on individuals' love lives, careers, and family safety concerns. Samayoa shares unpretentious rituals with profane language in her videos, advocating an open-minded approach.

Both Green and Samayoa have gained a significant following on WitchTok, a popular TikTok community that facilitates interaction and knowledge sharing among witches of varying experience levels. Green, who also hosts a podcast and has a Patreon account, uses his platform to offer readings and insights. On TikTok, Samayoa shares easy-to-follow, profane-laden rituals that require no special equipment, such as a protection sigil created with a pen and paper, which she employed to safeguard her Tampa home from the effects of Hurricane Milton. According to Samayoa, her house was spared damage, with only a few fence pieces uprooted during the storm.

WitchTok gained immense popularity in 2020, amidst the turmoil and stress caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, the resurgence of witchcraft was already underway, driven by societal unrest following the 2016 election and the #MeToo movement. The Atlantic reported this trend in 2020.

Pam Grossman, a practiced pagan and academic, shared with The Atlantic that individuals often turn to witchcraft as a means of relief when conventional methods fail to deliver results.

However, those who enter the practice in search of power or control will be disillusioned, as Green pointed out. Witchcraft serves as a lens through which one perceives the world and finds their place within it, yet it seldom offers straightforward solutions or unblemished cures.

Green further emphasized that asserting control over nature is futile, as it's inherently chaotic and serves as a valuable lesson.

Magic is readily accessible if you maintain an open perspective

Becoming a witch does not necessitate belonging to a coven or mastering an intricate spell, both witches confided to CNN. The portrayal of witches within pop culture, such as in "Hocus Pocus," "American Horror Story: Coven," and "Agatha All Along," may depict sorceresses concocting potions in cauldrons, establishing soul-bound contracts, and harnessing magic for dark purposes; however, none of that is mandatory for becoming a witch.

Furthermore, Green suggested, no prior understanding of how magic operates is required to practice witchcraft: "Merely acknowledge its existence and employ it."

The depictions of witches in fiction are largely misrepresented, both witches agreed. As long as your motives are clear and your mind is open, you can embark on the witchcraft journey, according to Samayoa.

"I believe everyone possesses magic within themselves," she asserted.

Samayoa's book encompasses spells intended to generate wealth and prosperity, yet it also emphasizes self-care and healing spells, which can be challenging to identify as effective, as issues of this nature are often complex and hard-to-pinpoint. However, once they've worked, a witch will instinctively realize it, she stated.

"Since the magic originates from you, your power source, if you're not self-loving, your magic won't be as potent as you desire it to be," she advised. "Prioritizing self-care is beneficial for your witchcraft."

Both witches concurred that the practice of witchcraft aids in healing, regardless of the degree of completion.

"Witchcraft is a transformative force – it alters us," Green concluded. "I strongly advocate for embracing every facet of ourselves, the most challenging parts, for it is our empowerment."

